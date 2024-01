VIDEO ⟩ Sibīrijā plīsusi karstā ūdens caurule. 13 cilvēki guvuši apdegumus, vairākas mājas palikušas bez apkures

#RussiaIsFreezing 🥶🥶🥶

Novosibirsk, Russia ❗

The number of victims due to a burst boiling water pipe 🌊💨 in Novosibirsk has increased to 12 people, according to russian media. They received burns of varying severity. 6 of them received assistance on site. As previously… pic.twitter.com/BmkXDAXoW4