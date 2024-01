Veikts uzbrukums ASV Gaisa spēku bāzei Irākā. Vairāki amerikāņu karavīri ievainoti

#Iraq / #USA / #Palestine / #Israel 🇮🇶🇺🇸🇵🇸🇮🇱: "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" carried out an intense attack against 'Ain Al-Asad' U.S Base in #Anbar Governorate.



The group launched 15+ missiles; some of them were intercepted by PAC-3 missiles of MIM-140 Patriot system. pic.twitter.com/ZLkgdXmIRk