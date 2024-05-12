Sv, 12.05.2024.
VIDEO Varšavā pamatīgs ugunsgrēks posta iepirkšanās centru

LETA
Foto: NEXTA/"X"

Varšavā svētdien izcēlies ugunsgrēks lielā iepirkšanās centrā, un liesmas pārņēmušas 80% tā platības, paziņoja ugunsdzēsēji.

Iepirkšanās centrs, kurā ir aptuveni 1400 veikalu, restorānu, kafejnīcu un pakalpojumu sniegšanas punktu, atrodas Bjalolenkas rajonā Polijas galvaspilsētas ziemeļos.

Ugunsgrēka dzēšanās iesaistījušas 50 ugunsdzēsēju un glābēju brigādes.

Nav ziņu, ka ugunsgrēkā kāds būtu cietis, ziņo aģentūra PAP, atsaucoties uz policiju.

