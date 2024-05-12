VIDEO Varšavā pamatīgs ugunsgrēks posta iepirkšanās centru

Varšavā svētdien izcēlies ugunsgrēks lielā iepirkšanās centrā, un liesmas pārņēmušas 80% tā platības, paziņoja ugunsdzēsēji.
Iepirkšanās centrs, kurā ir aptuveni 1400 veikalu, restorānu, kafejnīcu un pakalpojumu sniegšanas punktu, atrodas Bjalolenkas rajonā Polijas galvaspilsētas ziemeļos.
Major fire in Warsaw: Marywilska 44 shopping center caught fire at dawn— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 12, 2024
More than 50 fire brigades are working at the scene. Residents of the city are asked not to open windows in apartments and not to approach the fire. pic.twitter.com/ifj4n4csN3
Ugunsgrēka dzēšanās iesaistījušas 50 ugunsdzēsēju un glābēju brigādes.
Footage of a large-scale fire in a shopping center on the outskirts of Warsaw— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 12, 2024
The city is covered with smoke. pic.twitter.com/BpOptMoUwH
Nav ziņu, ka ugunsgrēkā kāds būtu cietis, ziņo aģentūra PAP, atsaucoties uz policiju.
🇵🇱 A massive fire is raging in one of the shopping centers in Warsaw.— DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) May 12, 2024
An extensive complex with 1400 shops and service points is on fire.
The roof structures have collapsed. People have been evacuated. pic.twitter.com/cvH5W5I10h