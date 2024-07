"It's burning stronger and stronger! Drones are flying one after the other!” - unknown UAVs attacked the 🇷🇺 en masse. Belgorod, Rostov, and Voronezh regions came under attack. Volgorad oil refinery is burning after being hit as well ”!!! Heroyam Slava https://t.co/hR5radUxJ0 pic.twitter.com/Fp08XMwAMF