Merzļikins: Pateicos "Lugano" organizācijai par visu, ko viņi manā labā ir darījuši

I’m really excited to announce that I signed my first NHL contract I would also like to thank my closest friends, my family, and as well the fans for all the great support, the biggest thank you goes to @hclugano_official for everything they did for me, especially for the growth since i was a little boy (and also for the patience)🤷🏻‍♂️😂

A post shared by Elvis Merzlikins (@merzly) on Mar 20, 2019 at 1:30pm PDT