Arnolds Švarcenegers metas uz vienu roku ar Grētu Tunbergu cīņā pret klimata pārmaiņām

Tonight at 17.00 Arnold @schwarzenegger , I and many others will team up at Vienna´s Heldenplatz to stand together at the #ClimateKirtag @R20AWS. Join us!! #ClimateAction! #R20AWS #Climatestrike #Fridaysforfuture

A post shared by Greta Thunberg (@gretathunberg) on May 28, 2019 at 3:32am PDT