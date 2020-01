Русскоязычные спортсменки, спортсмены, причастные к спорту и активистки, ваша поддержка и помощь тоже очень нужна. Сейчас нас пытаются заткнуть аргументами «экспертов» и дискредитировать. Female boxers refused to fight each other, protesting the ban on competing against men. On December 14, during a professional boxing tournament “Fight and Win” in Moscow sportswomen Tatyana Dvadzhova and Yulia Volkova raised posters in the boxing ring instead of fighting. They demanded officials to allow women to compete against men. The athletes claimed that women don't need a separate female category, and put forward demands for changing the rules for the Minister of Sports Pavel Kolobkov and the President of the Boxing Federation of Russia Umar Kremlev Tournament organizers took the boxers out of the ring. The demands were written on posters: - Amateur sports rules must be changed; - Women don't need a separate category; - Allow women to compete with men; - Kremlev, Kolobkov, we need fair sport! Now we are threatened and persecuted. They try to hinder us in every possible way, so we need official support from journalists, athletes, people involved in sports and activists. Share the information and write me if you are ready to support us. #boxing #sport #mma #feminism #manvswoman #fighter #ufc #grrrlarmy #notyourcompetition #femaleathlete #girlpower #femaleboxer #bjj #martialarts #equality

