"Apollo.lv" strādā mājās. Izklaides ziņu redaktore Beāte Leigute

today i was visited by monsta. needed to dooz sum butt kick. 🤨Tenkfully it was just motha “cleansing her face”. What a weird way to clean a face with this stinky icky monsta mask, right? 😤🤬 • • • • • • #frenchbulldog #frenchie #frenchies #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #dogstagraming #doggo #doggosdoingthings #dogs #frenchiedaily #pet #petsofinstagram #ilovemydog #funnymemes #funnyvideos #fun #talkingdog #talkingpet #mycutestfrenchie #facemask #face #cleansing #dogsafraid

A post shared by Bounty (@frenchiebounty) on Nov 27, 2019 at 11:38am PST