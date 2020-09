Seriāla "Amulets" zvaigzne Alisa Milano atklāj baisus ilgstošus Covid-19 simptomus

Soooooo....how are you? This is a wellness check and a health update. I’m ok. I’m starting to physically feel better. I’m still taking an aspirin every 3 days to thin my blood, fish oil, vitamin D, C, zinc and a B complex. I still have occasional heart palpitations. I still forget my words (absolute worst part). But it’s not nearly as bad as it was a few weeks ago. I feel better. I had a ct scan of my lungs and a cardiac MRI and both were normal. I get super scared sometimes, though. Not of getting sick again but of my loved ones getting sick. I don’t ever want them to have this thing. It’s a beast. So I vacillate between being so grateful and so terrified. Grateful that it was me who got sick and terrified that friends or family will be sick. And I can’t help but wonder—how are you? Please be safe. Please let me know you’re ok.

A post shared by Alyssa Milano (@milano_alyssa) on Sep 1, 2020 at 11:40pm PDT