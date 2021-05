Ceturtdien Latvija varētu saņemt 12 000 "AstraZeneca" vakcīnu

epa09189390 A health worker prepares to administer a dose of the AstraZeneca's vaccine AZD1222, against Covid-19 during the second phase of Pakistan's coronavirus vaccination drive in Karachi, Pakistan, 10 May 2021. Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on 08 May that the country has received its first shipment of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines through the Covax facility on 08 May. The WHO and several global health funds last year launched the Covax initiative that aims for a fair distribution of vaccines between developed and developing countries. EPA/REHAN KHAN

FOTO: REHAN KHAN/EPA