VIDEO ⟩ Krievijā Navaļnija piemiņas pasākumos aiztur vismaz 100 cilvēkus

This is what I was talking about. An elderly woman admitted that Putin killed not only Navalny, but also Ukrainians and Russians.



She doesn’t understand why 140 million people can’t rise up and tell him to go. They can, but it’s easier not to. That’s why the war isn’t over yet. https://t.co/oBd5RtMwyU pic.twitter.com/yxI6TYCobR