VIDEO Krīzes vadības padome informē par vētras radītajiem postījumiem

Riga City Council President Vilnis Kirsis (from left), Minister of Smart Administration and Regional Development Inga Bērziņa, Minister of Climate and Energy Kaspars Melnis, Minister of Transport Kaspars Briškens, Minister of Education and Science Anda Čakša, Minister of Finance Arvils Ašeradens, Prime Minister Evika Siliņa, Minister of the Interior Rihards Kozlovskis, Mārtiņš Baltmanis, Chief of the State Fire and Rescue Service, Inese Lībiņa-Egnere, Minister of Justice, and Agnerse Lāce, Minister of Culture, participate in the Crisis Management Council meeting at the Cabinet of Ministers, where the Prime Minister hears reports from the responsible ministries and services on the current situation in the aftermath of the storm, decides on further actions and prepares for further scenarios.

Foto: Evija Trifanova/LETA