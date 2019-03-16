Pasaulē slavenākās lielo izmēru modeles, kuras nekautrējas pozēt peldkostīmos un pat kailas

Brīdinājums!
Tuvojas vasara, kas nozīmē ka arī daudzas pašmāju dāmas sāk uztraukties par to, kā nomest svaru, lai izskatītos labi peldkostīmos. Tikmēr pasaulē populāras lielo izmēru jeb “plus size” modeles turpina darbu pie pasaules izglītošanas par sevis pieņemšanu un mīlēšanu tādiem, kādi esam! Apskati populārākās lielo izmēru modeles, kuras pierāda, ka liekie kilogrami nav nemaz tik ellišķīgi slikti - tikai jāatrod īstais apģērbs!
Ešlija Greiema (31) – apmēram 8,2 miljoni sekotāju “Instagram”
Tara Linna (36) - apmēram 592 tūkstoši sekotāju “Instagram”
Sorry I've been mia friends, I've been nursing a cold with obscene amounts of sleep and reading with illadvised breaks for cabinet installation... have you ever drilled half inch diameter holes through tile? I recommend having anyone other than one's self do it unless you don't like being able to feel your arms. Or unless you feel very domestically important when dealing with levels and drills and implementing sixth grade math skills. Anyway here's a picture of my bum in Jamaica earlier this year ✨
Tesa Holideja (33) – apmēram 1,8 miljoni sekotāju “Instagram”
Bārbija Ferreira (22) – apmēram 478 tūkstoši sekotāju “Instagram”
Iskra Lorensa (28) – apmēram 4,4 miljoni sekotāju “Instagram”
Back in the 305 2nyt for swim week with @aerie Who’s around and what’s going on???💃💃💃 Ps love your booty regardless of its size, lumps and bumps, tiger stripes, scars, soft, firm, flat, round, dimply or smooth. It’s yours and it’s the only cushion you really need😂 #allbootysmatter #naturalskininallitsglory #Godcreatedallbuttsequally #celebrateyourbody #Imperfectlyperfect #squats #thankyouforalwaysstickingwithmebooty #iknowmyangles #yesigotmarksfromsittingdown #andnoIwontphotoshop #aeriereal #unretouched because we’re already good enough
Denīze Bido (32) - apmēram 620 tūkstoši sekotāju “Instagram”
Tabrija Meidžorsa (28) – apmēram 1 miljons sekotāju “Instagram”
You guys know me, I rarely wear bras. I usually find them extremely uncomfortable and confining. I never thought I would find a bra that was both supportive and comfortable, but @thirdlove has changed the game. Their bras are super comfortable, they have straps that don't dig into my skin, and now they offer 78 sizes with AA through I cups! Now, instead of anxiously waiting to take my bra off, I look forward to putting it on! I’m a size 38E and am wearing the Everyday Lace T-Shirt Bra in the color Storm. #mythirdlove #toeachherown #ad