Pasaulē slavenākās lielo izmēru modeles, kuras nekautrējas pozēt peldkostīmos un pat kailas

Bikini inspo for my next collection🙏🏽 Love this so much, but love @sarashakeel work and message even more! Check her page out! ・・・ Bright Moves 💎✨ #glitterstretchmarks community ✨🌸

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on Feb 8, 2019 at 3:59am PST