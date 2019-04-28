Kalifornijas sinagogā bruņots vīrietis atklāj uguni

Bruņots vīrietis sestdien, 27. aprīlī, atklājis uguni uz ticīgajiem vienā no Kalifornijas sinagogām, ziņo policija, kas šāvēju ir aizturējusi.
Sandjego šerifs tviterī pavēstījis, ka kārtības sargi uz sinagogu Povejā izsaukti pirms plkst. 11.30 (pirms 21.30 pēc Latvijas laika) un ka apšaudē ir ievainotie.
Vietējais televīzijas kanāls KGTV ziņo, ka slimnīcā nogādāti vismaz četri cietušie.
Pirms sešiem mēnešiem uzbrukumā kādai sinagogai Pensilvānijā tika nogalināti 11 cilvēki.
Update #1: A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue. @SDSOPoway Deputies were called to Chabad Way just before 11:30 a.m. There are injuries. This is a developing situation.— Poway Station (@SDSOPoway) April 27, 2019
All 4 victims of the Chabad of Poway shooting are now at Palomar Medical Center. Victims of the shooting at the synogogue include Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein who lost 2 fingers, another adult I know, and 2 minors. One minor age 11. #sandiego #poway #chabad #activeshooter #hatecrime https://t.co/FuCnODj8RK— Steve Werby (@stevewerby) April 27, 2019