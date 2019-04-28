Sv 28.04.2019.

Kalifornijas sinagogā bruņots vīrietis atklāj uguni

FOTO: AP/Scanpix

Bruņots vīrietis sestdien, 27. aprīlī, atklājis uguni uz ticīgajiem vienā no Kalifornijas sinagogām, ziņo policija, kas šāvēju ir aizturējusi.

Sandjego šerifs tviterī pavēstījis, ka kārtības sargi uz sinagogu Povejā izsaukti pirms plkst. 11.30 (pirms 21.30 pēc Latvijas laika) un ka apšaudē ir ievainotie.

Vietējais televīzijas kanāls KGTV ziņo, ka slimnīcā nogādāti vismaz četri cietušie.

Pirms sešiem mēnešiem uzbrukumā kādai sinagogai Pensilvānijā tika nogalināti 11 cilvēki.

