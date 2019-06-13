C 13.06.2019.

Karstums liek izģērbties! Latvijā slavenas dāmas lepni pozē peldkostīmos

Šobrīd Latviju pārņēmis pamatīgs karstums, slavenām pašmāju daiļavām liekot izģērbties un meklēt veldzi pie ūdens. Apskati, kā karstos laikapstākļus aizvada pašmāju zvaigznes!

Liene Šomase

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liene Šomase (@liene_somase) on

Kristīne Jelinska

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kristine Jelinska (@kristinejelinska) on

Katrīne Sauliete

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrīne Sauliete (@queen_kachinja) on

Agnija Grigule

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

*remembering cold winter to survive this heat

A post shared by 🙂 (@agnijagrigule) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

kylie & kendall jenner 🤪

A post shared by 🙂 (@agnijagrigule) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

inner #jenner 🍒

A post shared by 🙂 (@agnijagrigule) on

Liene Greifāne

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

💋 #spa #summer #5yearsmerried #anniversary

A post shared by Liene Greifāne Лиене Грейфане (@lienegreifane) on

Paula Freimane

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Its summer baby ☀️ stay hydrated 💦

A post shared by PAULA FREIMANE (@paolafreeman) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Good morning 😺😺

A post shared by PAULA FREIMANE (@paolafreeman) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🌧 A rainy day at the beach is always better than a sunny day at the office ☀️

A post shared by PAULA FREIMANE (@paolafreeman) on

Emīlija Sama

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 🌺🌸 Emīlija Sama 🌸🌺 (@sudrabakaija) on

Liene Skulme

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Higher and higher. ☀️🏝⛱😎 #spain🇪🇸 #kivicsskulme #couplegoals❤ #vacation

A post shared by Kivicsskulme (@kivicsskulme) on

Evelīna Pārkere

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

neon nailies 🍒🍋🥬 By @emi_latvia @lailas_nagi

A post shared by Evelina Parkere (@movieevelina) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lime on the beach

A post shared by Evelina Parkere (@movieevelina) on

Aminata Savadogo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🤩🍍💦☀️

A post shared by AMINATA (@aminata_savadogo) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Taking as much vitamin D as possible 🤩🙇🏾‍♀️☀️☀️☀️

A post shared by AMINATA (@aminata_savadogo) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🧐

A post shared by AMINATA (@aminata_savadogo) on

Sindija Lozgačova

