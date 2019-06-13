Karstums liek izģērbties! Latvijā slavenas dāmas lepni pozē peldkostīmos

Šobrīd Latviju pārņēmis pamatīgs karstums, slavenām pašmāju daiļavām liekot izģērbties un meklēt veldzi pie ūdens. Apskati, kā karstos laikapstākļus aizvada pašmāju zvaigznes!
Liene Šomase
Kristīne Jelinska
Katrīne Sauliete
Agnija Grigule
Liene Greifāne
Paula Freimane
Emīlija Sama
Liene Skulme
Evelīna Pārkere
Aminata Savadogo
Sindija Lozgačova
the necklace packaging said ”make a wish and put on your necklace, let it be a reminder to live without limits” and I think that's just fucking cheezy but also such a cUtE thought to have this summer! love having small jewelry pieces and giving them a meaning, and then... always leaving them at other people places🧡😝🤫