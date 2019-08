"Diaza uzvara motivē mani atgriezties ringā!" Makgregors plāno atgriezties UFC

3 years to the day myself and this Mexican warrior went to war. Congrats on the win this weekend Nate, it was motivating to see it for my own comeback. I don’t blame you not mentioning me for the trilogy bout post fight, you know what I’m like when I get going. Vicious. I loved the round 3 style from round 1 that you implemented. It’s what I was hoping you would implement for this bout and was glad to see you do it. I’ll be prepared for it when we go again. If we go again. If not, respect always. A war for the ages. No bitch talk. Just real shit.

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Aug 20, 2019 at 12:01pm PDT