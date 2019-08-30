Pk 30.08.2019.

Kā dzīvoja "ātrākā sieviete uz četriem riteņiem", kura gāja bojā, mēģinot pārspēt savu rekordu

FOTO: Reuters

​Sacīkšu autobraucēja Džesija Kombsa (36), kurai piederēja tituls "ātrākā sieviete uz četriem riteņiem", gāja bojā otrdien, 27. augustā, mēģinot pārspēt personīgo ātruma rekordu, vēsta raidsabiedrība CNN.

Kā redzams sociālajā tīklā "Instagram", ātrums un spēkrati bija amerikānietes lielākā kaislība.

Where you driving your hot rod this weekend?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Where you driving your hot rod this weekend?

A post shared by Jessi Combs (@thejessicombs) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Palm trees, bridges and sunrises... a perfect morning sesh to get the day started.

Believe it or not, I like to work. Do you?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Believe it or not, I like to work. Do you?

Weekend vibes... yardwork with @warnindustries

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Weekend vibes... yardwork with @warnindustries

Channeling my inner rock.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Channeling my inner rock.

It's riding weather... let's go! #getoutandride . . Photo by @kurpius

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It’s riding weather... let’s go! #getoutandride . . Photo by @kurpius

Sure is chinchilly out there... bundle up!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sure is chinchilly out there... bundle up!

A post shared by Jessi Combs (@thejessicombs) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"The man who is swimming against the stream knows the strength of it." - Woodrow Wilson

@kimdurhamtattoo at it again. #mymomstilllovesme #topographical #tatonka

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@kimdurhamtattoo at it again. #mymomstilllovesme #topographical #tatonka

A post shared by Jessi Combs (@thejessicombs) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What's not to love about Monday's?! #muchneeded #quiet #treatyoself #ilovemylife

A post shared by Jessi Combs (@thejessicombs) on

Kā jau ziņots, ASV, Oregonas štatā esošajā Alvordas tuksneša sālsezerā 36 gadus vecā Kombsa, kura bija arī televīzijas pārraižu vadītāja, ar reaktīvo automašīnu centās sasniegt gandrīz 996 kilometrus stundā lielu ātrumu, kad piedzīvojusi avāriju un gājusi bojā.

Kombsa vēlējās labot savu ātruma rekordu, kuru sasniedza 2016. gadā - 769 kilometrus stundā lielu ātrumu. Divus gadus vēlāk viņa sasniedza āri 777 kilometrus stundā lielu ātrumu, taču tas netika atzīts par rekordu, jo mašīnai radās tehniskas problēmas un tā nevarēja veikt otru braucienu.

Nozīmīga bija arī viņas aizraušanās ar sieviešu lomu un tiesībām autosportā un autobūves nozarē. Viņai piederēja sieviešu metināšanas rīku līnija, kā arī programma, kas veltīta sieviešu iespēju nodrošināšanai un izglītošanai, mācot sievietēm ar auto saistītas prasmes.

