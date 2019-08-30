Kā dzīvoja "ātrākā sieviete uz četriem riteņiem", kura gāja bojā, mēģinot pārspēt savu rekordu

Sacīkšu autobraucēja Džesija Kombsa (36), kurai piederēja tituls "ātrākā sieviete uz četriem riteņiem", gāja bojā otrdien, 27. augustā, mēģinot pārspēt personīgo ātruma rekordu, vēsta raidsabiedrība CNN.
Kā redzams sociālajā tīklā "Instagram", ātrums un spēkrati bija amerikānietes lielākā kaislība.
To be this close to a Bald Eagle and look her straight in the eye... unreal... but it’s actually very real. . . Thank you to @wildgypsytour for the Hawk Quest experience and @kaylainfernoart for using your new chopper as my prop in attempt to keep the bird calm. #baldeagle #eagle #rad #america #chopper #adventure #special #freedom
Do you take your @polarisrzr rock crawling? I’m still learning how to drive them with the belt clutch system. It’s not easy for me to grasp the whole bounce-it-up-method... I’m a left foot braker, that technique doesn’t work with these... or you blow belts... which I did. Maybe I shouldn’t be chasing waterfalls just yet 😂
🎶 I can see clearly now 🎶 thanks to @heatwavevisual 😎. I cannot express how important it is to have safety glasses, with both clear and tinted lenses, that are comfortable, scratch resistant and fun to wear! And now I have them in prescription too?! #stoked! #safetyfirst #getsome
One cannot simply dream themselves into a character, thou shall hammer and forge thyself into their dream. . . Even I can still learn a thing or two when it comes to swinging a hammer. Thank you @joyfire for your #realdealworkshoppe yesterday... love the coat hooks we made!
Kā jau ziņots, ASV, Oregonas štatā esošajā Alvordas tuksneša sālsezerā 36 gadus vecā Kombsa, kura bija arī televīzijas pārraižu vadītāja, ar reaktīvo automašīnu centās sasniegt gandrīz 996 kilometrus stundā lielu ātrumu, kad piedzīvojusi avāriju un gājusi bojā.
Kombsa vēlējās labot savu ātruma rekordu, kuru sasniedza 2016. gadā - 769 kilometrus stundā lielu ātrumu. Divus gadus vēlāk viņa sasniedza āri 777 kilometrus stundā lielu ātrumu, taču tas netika atzīts par rekordu, jo mašīnai radās tehniskas problēmas un tā nevarēja veikt otru braucienu.
Nozīmīga bija arī viņas aizraušanās ar sieviešu lomu un tiesībām autosportā un autobūves nozarē. Viņai piederēja sieviešu metināšanas rīku līnija, kā arī programma, kas veltīta sieviešu iespēju nodrošināšanai un izglītošanai, mācot sievietēm ar auto saistītas prasmes.