Viņš reiz bija viņa. Kā līdz ringam nokļuva pirmais transseksuālais bokseris

Sept 6, 2013. I joke it's my second birthday but really it's my most important anniversary. I stated once in an interview that starting my transition wasn't me starting a new life but rather just another chapter in the book of my life. The significance of this date isn't simply the day I started hormone replacement therapy but it was the day I started centering my needs. Not boxing, not my friends and family, not society but MY needs. And there is so much power in this act. Six years later and I'm still stumbling through it but I am a better person because I made the choice to prioritize my own happiness first and foremost.

