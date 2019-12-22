Viņš reiz bija viņa. Kā līdz ringam nokļuva pirmais transseksuālais bokseris

Patrisio Manuels ir mērojis garu un smagu ceļu lai sacenstos vīriešu profesionālajā boksā. Viņš ar šo cīņas sporta veidu sāka nodarboties 17 gadu vecumā, kad vēl bija meitene, vēsta "Championat".
Vēl būdams sieviete, Manuels izcīnīja vairākas uzvaras vietējos ASV boksa turnīros un pat tika līdz 2012. gada olimpisko spēļu atlases kārtai Diemžēl patraucēja trauma un, šķietami, tieši šis "zaudējums" noveda meiteni pie lēmuma par dzimuma maiņu.
Ka notika dzimuma maiņa?
Patrisio sevi vienmēr bija uzskatījis par puisi. Atkopjoties no gūtās traumas, viņš nonāca pie lēmuma, ka jāpārtrauc dzīvot "viltus dzīvi".
Sept 6, 2013. I joke it’s my second birthday but really it’s my most important anniversary. I stated once in an interview that starting my transition wasn’t me starting a new life but rather just another chapter in the book of my life. The significance of this date isn’t simply the day I started hormone replacement therapy but it was the day I started centering my needs. Not boxing, not my friends and family, not society but MY needs. And there is so much power in this act. Six years later and I’m still stumbling through it but I am a better person because I made the choice to prioritize my own happiness first and foremost. . . 📸: L - @wallyskalij R: @kingtexas . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #qtpoc #tpoc #femaletomale #ftmtransgender #transftm #transgender #f2m #ftmtrans #ftmofinstagram #transmanofcolor #ftmfitness #ftmfit #lgbt #lgbtq #queer #transgenderlife #blacktransman #blackman #blackmen #blackexcellence #blackmentalhealth #blackathlete #socialjustice #socialentrepreneur #morethananathlete
2013. gadā atlēts sāka savu transformāciju. Manuels izdarīja visas procedūras, kas nepieciešamas dzimuma maiņai. Šāda izvēle sportistam izmaksāja 6000 ASV dolārus (5400 eiro). Nepieciešamo summu bokserim palīdzēja nomaksāt viņa radinieki. Šādu izvēli nenācās nožēlot, jo pēc transformācijas Manuels ar savu profesionālo karjeru vīriešu boksā šīs izmaksas spēja atpelnīt.
Bet ne viss bija tik vienkārši. Transformācijas rezultātā sportistu pameta viņa treneris. Manuels zaudēja vietu boksa klubā, kā arī divas darba vietas. Sportistu nelaida ringā ar vīriešiem, līdz viņš nebija nokārtojis licenci, kuras dēļ nācās iet cauri neskaitāmiem testiem.
Boxing has given me so many gifts but the most important is this: the ability to be truly present. . . If a boxer isn’t present in the heat of battle, they’ll eventually pay for it. When I had my pro debut last Dec, there was a lot on the line for me. I had sacrificed and fought so hard to get there, could hear both my supporters cheering, the jeers from the hostile sections of the crowd, and the official ringside commentators. I knew what was at stake if I lost or performed poorly. And though I know better than to allow thoughts of my past or future to enter my mind while in the ring, I’m human. And I paid for it in the second round. . . When I sat in the corner going into the third round, my experience as an elite trained athlete, as a black person, as a trans person, as a fucking survivor in this violent world allowed me to LET GO. I let it all go in one exhale and simply absorbed the instructions from my head coach. And then I executed.And then I won. . . There’s a time and place for strategizing and reviewing past mistakes. Preparation, planning, these are components of success. But there comes a point where you must do and getting stuck in your mind can cost you everything. I carry this lesson with me in every hard moment. Just be. And the outcome that will happen, will happen. . . 📸 @wallyskalij
Vairākus mēnešus Manuels lietoja vīriešu hormonus, līdz testu rezultāti līdzinājās tādiem, kurus uzrādītu pieaudzis vīrietis. Bet arī licences iegūšana nenozīmēja garantētas cīņas, jo vairums bokseru atteicās iziet ringā ar transseksuāli.
Arī lai sacenstos profesionālajā boksā bija vajadzīga liela nauda. Šoreiz tā tika atrasta ar labdarības palīdzību. Visbeidzot, 2018. gadā notika pirmā Manuela profesionālā boksa cīņa pret vīrieti.
#Repost @team_patricio_manuel ・・・ I’ve been writing these words in my journal every day for the past month: VICTORIOUS . . 📸 @kingtexas . . 1 year ago yesterday was the anniversary of my pro debut. I’m still processing what this event meant: 6 years of sacrifice, loss and uncertainty but also the joy of being able to compete as my real self. Making history wasn’t my goal that night - it was simply to do what it is I love. It was also a moment I experienced so so sooo much love and support. Thank you to everyone who has been in my corner , I couldn’t have done it without you. I didn’t imagine last year that I would end 2019 without another match and I think this fact may damper this anniversary but I know I will return better and healthier in 2020. I hope you’ll be in my corner on that night too 🙏🏽 🖤
Cīņa norisinājās ASV pilsētā Indio. Manuela pretinieks bija meksikānis Ugo Agilars. Meksikānis gan nebija no sīkstākajiem pretiniekiem, jo līdz duelim ar Manuelu bija piedzīvojis tikai zaudējumus. Tik un tā tas bija iespaidīgs notikums, jo pirmo reizi profesionālā boksa ringā bija izgājis transseksuālis.
Par Manuela dzimuma maiņu Agilars esot uzzinājis vien divas dienas pirms došanās ringā, bet savu lēmumu cīnīties meksikāņu bokseris nemainīja. "Man tas neko nemaina. Viņš grib uzvarēt un arī es vēlos to pašu," izteicies Agilars.
Manuels šo cīņu uzvarēja - četru raundu duelī tiesneši pelnītu uzvaru atdeva tieši viņam.
"It's a funny thing when just living your truth becomes historic."— Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) December 9, 2018
Patricio Manuel gets his first win as a professional boxer @fantasysprings. #GoldenBoyFN. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/ce4T9OcBQa
"Vēlos pateikt paldies savam pretiniekam. Viņš ar mani cīnījās kā ar vīrieti. Viņu par to cienu. Lai šeit nonāktu man bija jāiegulda lielas pūles, bet šis ir tikai sākums," pēc pirmās uzvaras izteicies Manuels.
Ko Manuels dara šobrīd?
Šī gada septembrī lielais sporta inventāra brends "Everlast" ar Manuelu noslēdza līgumu. Viņš kļuva par jauna reklāmas rullīša "Esi pirmais" seju.
Video: "Esi pirmais" reklāmas rullītis