C 2.01.2020.

Atklātākie ārzemju slavenību foto 2019. gadā

Iepriekš vēstījām par pašmāju slavenībām, kuras 2019. gadā izmantoja sociālos tīklus kā platformu, kurā brīvi paust savus uzskatus, kā arī pozēt teju kailām. Uz vēl drosmīgākiem kadriem bija gatavas arī ārzemju zvaigznes, daloties ar īpaši nerātniem kadriem. Ieskaties! 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

aura bella™️ 🔮

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ashley Benson (@ashleybenson) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

How’s your Thursday?

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When Houston meets LA .. 💛 @playboy #ComingSoon

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What is wrong with me? Why do I always need Validation from everyone but mostly men... Everyone keeps telling me to be single, be alone, and make your self happy. But All those things sound so fucking scary to me. all I want is him. I want him to hold me, I want him to love me, I want him to tell me it's ok, I want him to look me in the eyes and let me know I'm accepted. Why? Because I can't accept myself. For some reason in my head I'm just not fucking good enough. Not good enough for him or Her or anyone else. And if it's not him I just look for the "next" him, or her Why can't I just look for the next me? Find me and accept me. Was it because I was molested my whole life. Exposed to sex at such a young age it's all I know how to offer to the world...or is it because I was raised to think I wasn't good enough. Not good enough for her or anything else. But it doesn't matter what happened to me.. What matters is whats happening to me right now. I can't blame my childhood, in fact I can't blame anyone for anything. All I can do is blame me. I blame me for not loving myself. I blame me for not thinking I'm attractive, I blame me for putting this on everyone around me. Expecting people to love me enough for me to love myself. But at the end of the day that will never happen. Because the only way to get to your end goal is to work through it. Not around or above or try and find a cheat code so you don't have to hurt as much. You have to hurt in this world. Hurting, loving, and accepting. That's what our emotional world lays on. Right now I only have one of those things. Can you guess what it is? Hurting. Right now I only hurt...but I'm not hurting for other people no I'm only hurting myself. By not loving me and by not accepting me. Usually these free handed writing bits..they have an end, but I don't have an end. I'm still figuring it out as always. So is that ok? Is it ok to know what your end goal Is but absolutely no way or idea how to achieve it. It's probably not but I can only start by accepting it. This poem is about mommy and daddy and me and you ❤️ #thelifeofawannabemogul

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

get of my chair @liampayne 😀 #berlin #comingsoon

A post shared by Mert Alas (@mertalas) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

sorry I can’t get over how good I looked yesterday

A post shared by James Charles (@jamescharles) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🍑

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Festival season is here , I’m queer , and ready to party! 🌈🌈🌈 lets go summer 2019!

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Take care of your body, it’s the only place you have to live!

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Not to be televised (I guess) 🤷🏼‍♀️ shot by @blairbbrown ✨

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

presenting my peace offering to climate change

A post shared by Thomas Wesley (@diplo) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Behind the scenes of the “pizza shoot” 😂🍕#nationalpizzaday #bts

A post shared by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sad to leave it behind.

A post shared by Grant Gustin (@grantgust) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Victory. I don’t give up. #bottomsup 🐳 my boy is a #crackup @kidarthursaint #smallbutt

A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Too far from the mirror? Get in the sink.

A post shared by Dakota Fanning (@dakotafanning) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@calvinklein @haileybieber #ck50 #mycalvins

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Currently laying on a heating pad from arching my back. Ur welcome.

A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mule or Pump @robzangardi ????? 😛 #fittings

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

HAPPY PRIDE!!! Sending love ❤️🌈

A post shared by @ ellenpage on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Guess what arrived in the mail today?? I finally get to take a bath with my crystals and the incredible waterproof bath book that I partnered with @Olay to produce for the #SkinTransformed shoot! **JUST ADD WATER!** 😂 This bath book captures my #SkinTransformed story and how amazing my skin looked after the #OlayBodyWashChallenge. It will be my daily reminder to pause and take time for myself even though I’m done with the challenge. The book celebrates owning skin transformation, not feeling guilty about fitting time in for yourself and also indulging in a one-of-a-kind bath with @Olay Ribbons. This is your last chance to enter to win a copy of the book, so make sure to visit bit.ly/SarahHyland11 by 5/31! #OlayPartner

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When you thought it was a toga party...

A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto) on

