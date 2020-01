Foto un video ⟩ Austrālijā suns no zvērojoša ugunsgrēka izglābj ganāmpulku

This is Patsy just after she and her human brought the sheep to safety on the morning of New Year’s Eve. Cool as a cucumber, Patsy waited with him until the fire got close enough to fight with a tractor and water pump. What a team! #patsythecorryongwonderdog #strongincorryong

