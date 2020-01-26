P 27.01.2020.

Basketbolisti, aktieri un citas zvaigznes sēro par Kobes Braienta nāvi

FOTO: Reuters/ScanPix

Svētdien, 27. janvārī, pasauli pāršalca ziņa, ka 41 gada vecumā miris basketbola leģenda Kobe Braients. Skumjas par notikušo sociālajos tīklos pauda gan basketbolisti, gan citi sabiedrībā pazīstami cilvēki.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

😤😔🥺 it can’t be

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Lasītākais šobrīd

Uz augšu