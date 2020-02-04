"Twitter" lietotāji reaģē uz Porziņģa lielisko maču pret "Pacers"

Aizvadītajā naktī Kristaps Porziņģis pret lietuvieša Domanta Saboņa pārstāvēto Indianas "Pacers" laboja savu sezonas rezultativitātes rekordu. Vienaldzīgi, protams, nebija arī sociālo tīklu lietotāji.
"Mavericks" apskatnieks Bobijs Karalla izteicās īsi un konkrēti
Opinion: Kristaps Porzingis is really good.— Bobby Karalla (@bobbykaralla) February 4, 2020
"Kad Porziņģis iemet 30 un vairāk punktus"
When Kristaps Porzingis scores 30+ pic.twitter.com/JhJoU9pLIN— Mavs Fans For Life (@MavsFansForLife) February 4, 2020
Kāds fans uzskata, ka Porziņģa uzbrukuma potenciāls ir milzīgs
Porzingis ceiling is being the most unstoppable offensive player in the NBA.— Femi Alex Williams (@Alexfemiwill) February 4, 2020
Kā gan bez pasmiešanās par Ņujorkas "Knicks"
Hey Knicks fans,— Mavs Fans For Life (@MavsFansForLife) February 4, 2020
Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr scored 63 points tonight.. pic.twitter.com/Oh15a2DgLx
"Porziņģis ar Dončiču pret Porziņģi bez Dončiča"
Porzingis with Luka vs Porzingis without Luka 💯 pic.twitter.com/HmVDY5JsHd— Alex Vairo (@aviatorinflight) February 4, 2020
Kāds cits fans apšauba komandas galvenā trenera Rika Kārlaila kompetenci
porzingis is clearly better when luka is out... which means he’s a great player and should be like this with luka...— tee 〽️amba (@KushVuitton) February 4, 2020
so with that being said, it’s absolutely rick carlisle fault if he can’t figure this shit out. 🤷🏾♀️
Porziņģis "liesmo"
Porzingis right now #MFFL— ♦️Zafri♦️ (@ZafriZee) February 4, 2020
pic.twitter.com/ac9RtwTRUP
"Ikreiz, kad Porziņģis, neskatoties uz auguma dotībām, nespēlē groza tuvumā"
Me everytime Porzingis 7’3 tall ass decides to play away from the rim 90% of the damn game. pic.twitter.com/i0oZrKpe2b— nugg. (@NuggetWilliams_) February 4, 2020
Kādam fanam ir ieteikums komandas galvenajam Kārlailam
Try this:— LSK (@kenny_817) February 4, 2020
Luka 30 mins a game...10 without Porzingis and 20 with
Porzingis 30 mins a game...10 without Luka and 20 with
Feature each one HEAVILY when they are in the game without the other