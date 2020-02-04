O 4.02.2020.

"Twitter" lietotāji reaģē uz Porziņģa lielisko maču pret "Pacers"

Kristaps Porziņģis

Aizvadītajā naktī Kristaps Porziņģis pret lietuvieša Domanta Saboņa pārstāvēto Indianas "Pacers" laboja savu sezonas rezultativitātes rekordu. Vienaldzīgi, protams, nebija arī sociālo tīklu lietotāji.

"Mavericks" apskatnieks Bobijs Karalla izteicās īsi un konkrēti

"Kad Porziņģis iemet 30 un vairāk punktus" 

Kāds fans uzskata, ka Porziņģa uzbrukuma potenciāls ir milzīgs

Kā gan bez pasmiešanās par Ņujorkas "Knicks" 

"Porziņģis ar Dončiču pret Porziņģi bez Dončiča"

Kāds cits fans apšauba komandas galvenā trenera Rika Kārlaila kompetenci

Porziņģis "liesmo"

"Ikreiz, kad Porziņģis, neskatoties uz auguma dotībām, nespēlē groza tuvumā"

Kādam fanam ir ieteikums komandas galvenajam Kārlailam

