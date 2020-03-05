Foto ⟩ Keita Midltone vizītē Īrijā izrāda žilbinošus tērpus un dzer alu

Lielbritānijas princis Viljams un viņa sieva Keita Midltone aizvada trīs dienu vizīti pie Īrijas prezidenta Maikla Higinsa. Kembridžas hercogiene nepiespiestā gaisotnē atļāvusies arī nobaudīt glāzi slavenā īru alus "Guinness".
Otrdienas vizītē Kembridžas hercogiene plašākai publikai parādījās smaragdzaļā "Alessandra Rich" kleitā ar pieskaņotu "Catherine Walker" mēteli.
Hello Ireland! 🇮🇪🇬🇧 Dia Daoibh, daoine na hÉireann! Thank you President and Mrs Higgins (and Bród the dog 🐶) for the warm welcome for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to the country, which will see them spend time in Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare and Galway – and highlight the many strong links shared between the UK and Ireland. Following tea with President and Mrs Higgins, The Duke and Duchess laid a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance – a place of reflection dedicated to those who gave their lives for Irish independence, before calling on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. The coming days will see The Duke and Duchess meet a broad range of people, including children and young people, those working in the creative arts, business and charity sectors – and are looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the Irish people. #RoyalVisitIreland
Kad karaliskais pāris vakarā devās uz slavenā "Guinness" alus darītavu, Midltone klātesošos priecēja smaragdzaļā kleitā, kuras cena, kā ziņo "Business Insider" ir 1595 sterliņu mārciņu (1839 eiro).
Foto: princis Viljams un Keita Midltone viesojas Īrijā
Jāatzīmē, ka zaļā ir arī Īrijas nacionālā krāsa, līdz ar to "The Vampire's Wife" zīmola kleita bija ideāla izvēle pirmajam no trim vizītes vakariem. Abi minētie tērpi ir kā priekšlaicīgs veltījums Īrijas nacionālajiem svētkiem - Svētā Patrika dienai, kas tiek svinēta 17. martā.