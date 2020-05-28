C 28.05.2020.

NBA zvaigznes reaģē uz skandalozo neapbruņota vīrieša slepkavību ASV

Lebrons Džeimss

FOTO: AFP / Scanpix

Lielu sašutumu visā pasaulē ir izraisījusi ASV Minesotas štata policistu brutālās darbības pret melnādaino vīrieti vārdā Džordžs Floids, kas noveda līdz vīrieša nāvei. Sašutumu par notikušo ir paudušas daudzas sporta pasaulē pazīstamas zvaigznes.

Dveins Veids uzskata, ka taisnība netiks panākta, līdz personas, kas no policijas vardarbības necieš, nekļūs saniknotas

"Tā tas ir bijis jau pārāk ilgi..."

"Rasistiskā sabiedrībā nepietiek tikai ar to, ka esam ne rasistiski." 

Lebrons atsauc atmiņā slaveno Kolina Kīpernika protesu

Negaidīti par policistiem aizlūgt aicināja "Nuggets" pirmgadnieks Maikls Porters jaunākais

Protams, uz šādu jaunā spēlētāja komentāru asi reaģēja NBA čempions Stīvens Džeksons, kurš sevi dēvēja par mirušā Floida dvīni 

Džamals Kroufords uzskata, ka ar policistu atlaišanu vien nebūs gana

Savu viedokli pauda arī Stefans Karijs 

Sašutumu neslēpa arī jaunās NBA zvaigznes Trē Jangs un Donavans Mičels

