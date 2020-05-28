NBA zvaigznes reaģē uz skandalozo neapbruņota vīrieša slepkavību ASV

Lielu sašutumu visā pasaulē ir izraisījusi ASV Minesotas štata policistu brutālās darbības pret melnādaino vīrieti vārdā Džordžs Floids, kas noveda līdz vīrieša nāvei. Sašutumu par notikušo ir paudušas daudzas sporta pasaulē pazīstamas zvaigznes.
Dveins Veids uzskata, ka taisnība netiks panākta, līdz personas, kas no policijas vardarbības necieš, nekļūs saniknotas
JUSTICE WILL NOT BE SERVED UNTIL THOSE UNAFFECTED ARE AS OUTRAGED AS THOSE WHO ARE‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️— DWade (@DwyaneWade) May 27, 2020
"Tā tas ir bijis jau pārāk ilgi..."
George Floyd was clearly murdered by a Minneapolis police officer. How many times do we have to see black men killed on national television? This has been going on for entirely too long. We need to start seeing black people as human beings and not animals on the street.— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 27, 2020
"Rasistiskā sabiedrībā nepietiek tikai ar to, ka esam ne rasistiski."
In a racist society it is not enough to be non-racist.— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) May 27, 2020
We must be ANTI-racist. pic.twitter.com/w1iS4jEdsU
Lebrons atsauc atmiņā slaveno Kolina Kīpernika protesu
Negaidīti par policistiem aizlūgt aicināja "Nuggets" pirmgadnieks Maikls Porters jaunākais
As much as you pray for George family, gotta also pray for the police officer(s) who were involved in this evil. As hard as it is, pray for them instead of hate them...Pray that God changes their hearts.— Michael Porter Jr (@MPJr) May 27, 2020
Protams, uz šādu jaunā spēlētāja komentāru asi reaģēja NBA čempions Stīvens Džeksons, kurš sevi dēvēja par mirušā Floida dvīni
Man go sit yo young Privileged ass down. . Either u with us or against us. mpjr not now bruh fuk dat. Rest Easy Twin I don’t have a prob with u Youngin ain’t no time for that. Easy to say that nobody dying close… https://t.co/YkWKOPuhRO— IG: _Stak5_ (@DaTrillStak5) May 27, 2020
Džamals Kroufords uzskata, ka ar policistu atlaišanu vien nebūs gana
It can't just be they got fired... Gotta be more.— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 27, 2020
Savu viedokli pauda arī Stefans Karijs
GEORGE FLOYD If this image doesn’t disturb you and piss you off, then idk. I’ve seen a lot of people speak up and try to articulate how fed up and angry they are. All good and well but it’s the same same same reality we live in. George Floyd. George Floyd. George has a family. George didn’t deserve to die. George pleaded for help and was just straight up ignored, which speaks loud and clear that his black life didn’t matter. George was murdered. George wasn’t human to that cop that slowly and purposefully took his life away. #georgefloyd
Sašutumu neslēpa arī jaunās NBA zvaigznes Trē Jangs un Donavans Mičels
There is some things that go on in this world that are absolutely sickening & just sad😔— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 27, 2020
SICKENING!!! I HAVE NO WORDS MAN!!! https://t.co/vrFJAcRw55— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 27, 2020