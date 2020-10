Šova "Amerikāņu elks" zvaigznes jaundzimušais inficējies ar Covid-19

Max tested positive for COVID-19 early Saturday am. We took him into the ER after he was running a fever in the middle of the night. We had confirmation that he was exposed from direct contact with a medical professional who had cared for him earlier in the week. This has been a total shock to us. I am currently quarantining with baby Max in the PICU. They are treating me as if I have been exposed and are likely positive as well, although I am showing no symptoms yet. Please send good energy to our little bub so he recovers fast. Not sure what happens next from here... but I expect to be offline for a while as we recover. ❤️ Love, Quigs

A post shared by Quigley Goode (@officiallyquigley) on Oct 4, 2020 at 11:30am PDT