Ar "SpaceX" kosmosa kuģi uz SKS devusies NASA astronautu komanda

SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket took off on its inaugural test launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 3:45 p.m. EST (2045 GMT) yesterday (6Feb18). The high-power launcher is attempting to boost Elon Musk's electric Tesla sports car into deep space as a shakedown for future Falcon Heavy missions. Florida, United States When: 06 Feb 2018//SIPA_1302.7280/Credit:SPACE X/SIPA/1802071539

