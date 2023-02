🇫🇷 Auchan and Leroy Merlin supermarket chains, which remained in 🇷🇺 , supply 🇷🇺 🪖 with🔧, 🚬 and clothing, and collect data on the staff for further mobilization.



Le Monde, Insider, and Bellingcat disclosed these facts after accessing internal 📧 and 📸and🎥 from social media. pic.twitter.com/zfyQ04yLGy