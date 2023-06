FOTO ⟩ Skandāls uzņem apgriezienus. "Rammstein" solistu nu jau apsūdz vairākas sievietes

Rammstein fan accused the band's frontman Till Lindemann of harassment



The girl, named Shelby Lynn, claimed that Lindemann slipped a drug into her alcoholic drink at one of the parties in Vilnius and then insistently offered to have sex with her.



In the morning, the girl found… https://t.co/2J9XONseEU pic.twitter.com/HG1G4l8fWM