Sv 19.05.2019.

Zilais Mēness, kurš nebūt nebija zils! Dabas parādība sestdienas naktī

Zilais Mēness.

FOTO: EPA/Scanpix

Sestdienas vakarā no 18. uz 19. maiju debesīs bija redzams unikāls pilnmēness, kas bija ne tikai krietni lielāks, bet arī spilgtāks. Nākamreiz šāda veida Mēnesi varēs redzēt vien 2021. gada 22. augustā.

Unikālā pilnmēness nosaukums ir "Zilais Mēness" jeb "Blue Moon", taču tas nav zilā krāsā. Mēness debesīs naktī izskatījies pilnīgi balts. 

Astronomijā terminu "Zilais Mēness" izmanto, lai noteiktu otro pilno Mēnesi viena kalendārā mēneša ietvaros. 

Kā vēsta mediji, vislabāk tas bija novērojams pulksten 23.11 pēc vietējā laika - visskaidrāk Mēness novērojams ārpus pilsētas, atrodoties dabā, kur nav tik daudz pilsētas gaismas.

Arī Nacionālā aeronautikas un kosmosa administrācija (NASA) laicīgi brīdināja cilvēkus neuztraukties par to, ka Mēness izskatīsies citādāk.

Savukārt sociālajā tīklā "Twitter" daži lietotāji dalījās ar savām fotogrāfijām ar it kā Zilo Mēnesi. Tāpat arī dažādas organizācijas pievērsa uzmanību šai dabas parādībai.

