Zilais Mēness, kurš nebūt nebija zils! Dabas parādība sestdienas naktī

Sestdienas vakarā no 18. uz 19. maiju debesīs bija redzams unikāls pilnmēness, kas bija ne tikai krietni lielāks, bet arī spilgtāks. Nākamreiz šāda veida Mēnesi varēs redzēt vien 2021. gada 22. augustā.
Unikālā pilnmēness nosaukums ir "Zilais Mēness" jeb "Blue Moon", taču tas nav zilā krāsā. Mēness debesīs naktī izskatījies pilnīgi balts.
Astronomijā terminu "Zilais Mēness" izmanto, lai noteiktu otro pilno Mēnesi viena kalendārā mēneša ietvaros.
Kā vēsta mediji, vislabāk tas bija novērojams pulksten 23.11 pēc vietējā laika - visskaidrāk Mēness novērojams ārpus pilsētas, atrodoties dabā, kur nav tik daudz pilsētas gaismas.
Arī Nacionālā aeronautikas un kosmosa administrācija (NASA) laicīgi brīdināja cilvēkus neuztraukties par to, ka Mēness izskatīsies citādāk.
Oh, don’t worry about the Moon, it’s just going through a phase. 🌕🌖🌗🌘🌚 Every 29 days our Moon turns over a new leaf, and tonight you’re going to see a very special one of its faces. Appearing opposite the Sun at 5:11 p.m. EDT, you’ll find a Blue Moon! Though the Moon won’t actually look blue, the site of one is kind of rare. They occur on average about every two-and-a-half years when a season ends up having four full moons instead of three. Look up and don’t miss a Moon even Sinatra couldn't help but sing about. #NASA #BlueMoon #FrankSinatra #FullMoon #RareSight #Moon
Savukārt sociālajā tīklā "Twitter" daži lietotāji dalījās ar savām fotogrāfijām ar it kā Zilo Mēnesi. Tāpat arī dažādas organizācijas pievērsa uzmanību šai dabas parādībai.
❀ღ✿•*¨`*•.¸(`🌼´)¸.•*¨`*•✿🌑✿•*¨`*•.¸(`🌼´)¸.•´*¨`*•✿ღ❀— Daisy (@daisysdays1) May 18, 2019
The full moon #BlueMoon tonight is also called #FlowerMoon
due to the flowers that blossom and bloom in May.
🌼 Like the flowers, it is time for us to blossom🌼 pic.twitter.com/zcGbzKBRrw
"Twilight dips into the far west. Stars come out. The moon reflects. It's time to tell stories and rest." - Tom Wesson— Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) May 18, 2019
Tonight's #FullMoon rises here around 7:30 pm (5/18/2019) Some visit #GrandCanyon to take a time out; seeking a moment of inspiration or clarity. #BlueMoon pic.twitter.com/eT7SCLDYQ9
Full Blue Moon on Sat 18th May Image: "Pumpkin" moon Burrow Hill, Somerset UK @StormHour pic.twitter.com/V5YTgLvol2— Paul Silvers (@Cloud9weather1) May 17, 2019
Full Moon today (18th May) @ 10.11pm #bluemoon #supermoon #lunar pic.twitter.com/VRLvt4XFDb— Stonehenge U.K (@ST0NEHENGE) May 18, 2019