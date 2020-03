Arī Porziņģis ar labdarību palīdz cīnīties pret koronavīrusu

Last night, @kporzee paid for 60 dinners to be delivered to @parklandhealth Hospital ICU. These meals went to those that are directly involved in COVID care 🙌 They are the true heroes here 💙 #MavsSupportLocal #LetsBeatThis #NBATogether

