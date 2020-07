Kuruca pārstāvētā "Nets" izmaksājusi pēdējo algu basketbolistam, kurš NBA nespēlē jau trīs gadus

𝑬𝑵𝑫 𝑶𝑭 𝑨𝑵 𝑬𝑹𝑨... Deron Williams receives him final paycheck today after the Nets stretched his contract over 5 years at approximately $5.5 million/year.



His last game with the Nets? May 1, 2015 https://t.co/ZPP9ZGgguQ