"Twitter" lietotāji reaģē uz Elvja "Merzļikina" sāpīgo zaudējumu pret "Maple Leafs"

Aizvadītajā naktī ar Elvi Merzļikinu vārtos nepatīkamu zaudējumu Nacionālās hokeja līgas (NHL) kvalifikācijas kārtā piedzīvoja "Blue Jackets". Kolumbusas klubs vēl nepilnas četras minūtes pirms pamatlaika beigām bija vadībā ar trīs vārtu pārsvaru, bet to nespēja nosargāt. Ar savām domām par notikušo, protams, ir dalījušies arī "Twitter" lietotāji.
"Nevaru" iedomāties, kā tajā mirklī jutās Elvis Merzļikins."
“I cannot imagine the mental state of Elvis Merzlikins at this moment” https://t.co/DFCeTPSsYk— Mike Green (@greeneymike) August 8, 2020
"Ģenerālim" nepiekrīt Kristaps
Nejau Merzļikins bija vainīgs. 53 metieni,spiediens. Tas ir NHL. Stenlija kausu grib visi.— Kristaps Marķitāns (@cervi_pidocchio) August 8, 2020
"Neviens izslēgšanas spēļu vārtsargs nevar iztikt bez neveiksmēm."
Jacob Markström and Elvis Merzlikins both proving that no playoff goalie can go without a stinker of a game— Catherine Silverman (@catmsilverman) August 8, 2020
Ļoti labs jautājums!
Merzlikins or Korpisalo next game?— Chris L (@ChrisL9989) August 8, 2020
Kāds līdzjutējs uzskata, ka lēmums sērijas ceturtajā mačā vārtos likt Merzļikinu esot pareizs
And honestly, I thought them starting Merzlikins over Korpisalo was a smart move since he wasn't doing so great in game 3. Had to switch goalies for game 4. Game 5 though will be interesting on who they start.— Matt 🇳🇴 (@thcfastestman) August 8, 2020
Kāds "Maple Leafs" fans nebija pārliecināts, vai viņa vienībai izdosies pārspēt Merzļikinu
Not sure about the rest of you but for a long while there I didn't think we'd beat Merzlikins. He was stellar. But as often is the case you just need one, and the momentum shifts and game on.— ravingpuckster (@ravingpuckster) August 8, 2020
"Elvis Merzļikins nolēma, ka svētdien ir jābūt piektajai spēlei"
Elvis Merzlikins decided that he would like to see a game 5 on Sunday #CBJ #LeafsForever— Mike (@mikeisnotcool) August 8, 2020
"Merzļikins vārtus neielaida teju 100 minūtes un tad sabruka. Izslēgšanas spēļu hokejs."
Merzlikins went nearly 100 minutes without letting in a goal and then collapsed. Playoff hockey.— Sean Caps (@SeanCaps8) August 8, 2020
Kādam fanam prātā ienāca neparasta ideja...
to increase viewership the NHL should let one slightly drunk fan (me) into the locker room of their choosing via video and give a pep talk to their team going into OT. i would tell everyone in my best torts voice: if you let down elvis merzlikins i will hunt u for sport— the winnipeg jorts | BLM | ACAB (@dadvansss) August 8, 2020
Kāds "Blue Jackets" fans ir, maigi izsakoties, neapmierināts ar sava kluba hokejistu sniegumu
I hope Torts rips everyone a new asshole in that locker room. They packed it in, got extremely lazy and let Toronto do whtever they wanted those last four minutes. They left Merzlikins out to dry. That was fucking pathetic.— Coach Drew (@andy_stawicki2) August 8, 2020
Turpinot par Tortorellu...
ONE of his players....after that epic collapse, Torts just might kill ALL of them save for Merzlikins....he might get spared....— Patricia (@CanuckFootball) August 8, 2020
Seko Apollo arī Instagram - viss aizraujošais, skaistais un svarīgais vienuviet!