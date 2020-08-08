S 8.08.2020.
  • Apollo.lv
  • Sports
  • Hokejs
  • "Twitter" lietotāji reaģē uz Elvja "Merzļikina" sāpīgo zaudējumu pret "Maple Leafs"

"Twitter" lietotāji reaģē uz Elvja "Merzļikina" sāpīgo zaudējumu pret "Maple Leafs"

Elvis Merzļikins

FOTO: AP/Scanpix

Aizvadītajā naktī ar Elvi Merzļikinu vārtos nepatīkamu zaudējumu Nacionālās hokeja līgas (NHL) kvalifikācijas kārtā piedzīvoja "Blue Jackets". Kolumbusas klubs vēl nepilnas četras minūtes pirms pamatlaika beigām bija vadībā ar trīs vārtu pārsvaru, bet to nespēja nosargāt. Ar savām domām par notikušo, protams, ir dalījušies arī "Twitter" lietotāji.

"Nevaru" iedomāties, kā tajā mirklī jutās Elvis Merzļikins."

"Ģenerālim" nepiekrīt Kristaps

"Neviens izslēgšanas spēļu vārtsargs nevar iztikt bez neveiksmēm." 

Ļoti labs jautājums! 

Kāds līdzjutējs uzskata, ka lēmums sērijas ceturtajā mačā vārtos likt Merzļikinu esot pareizs 

Kāds "Maple Leafs" fans nebija pārliecināts, vai viņa vienībai izdosies pārspēt Merzļikinu

"Elvis Merzļikins nolēma, ka svētdien ir jābūt piektajai spēlei"

"Merzļikins vārtus neielaida teju 100 minūtes un tad sabruka. Izslēgšanas spēļu hokejs." 

Kādam fanam prātā ienāca neparasta ideja...

Kāds "Blue Jackets" fans ir, maigi izsakoties, neapmierināts ar sava kluba hokejistu sniegumu

Turpinot par Tortorellu... 

Seko Apollo arī Instagram - viss aizraujošais, skaistais un svarīgais vienuviet!

Lasītākais šobrīd

Uz augšu