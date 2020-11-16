"Vai viņš ir cilvēks?" "Twitter" lietotāji apsveic Hamiltonu ar vēl viena Šūmahera rekorda gāšanu

Luiss Hamiltons svētdien kļuva par septiņkārtēju F-1 pasaules čempionu, atkārtojot leģendārā Mihaela Šūmahera rekordu. Uz vēsturisko notikumu, protams, reaģēja arī "Twitter" lietotāji.
Čempiona vārdi
Words of a champion ❤️#TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1 @LewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/QnmbP1m1ut— Formula 1 (@F1) November 15, 2020
As Lewis Hamilton becomes a 7-time F1 world Champion— Aditya Shah,CFA (@AdityaD_Shah) November 16, 2020
He said this on the radio:-
"To all the kids out there:-
Dream the IMPOSSIBLE.........you can do it"
What a champion!
LEGEND! pic.twitter.com/8UST3cgOjk
Apsveikums arī no NBA leģendas Ērvina "Maģiskā" Džonsona
Iespaidīgi rekordi
Lewis Hamilton records kept/clinched in 2020:— Marcus Rebelo (@marcusrebelo94) November 15, 2020
- Most consecutive points finishes
- Only driver to take pole in 14 consecutive seasons
- Only driver to win in every season he’s raced in
- Joins Jack Brabham as the only drivers to win in 3 consecutive decades (cont.,)
Čempiona cienīgs brauciens ļoti nepateicīgos apstākļos
Drove the wets into slicks. Hell of a drive! pic.twitter.com/sDXZImZZy6— Brian Wheeler (@brianwqc) November 15, 2020
"Vai viņš ir cilvēks?"
Is he even human?! Unbelievable drive from the GOAT 🐐🏆 Congratulations @LewisHamilton #HAMIL7ON https://t.co/tDiwE7RvY7— Formula Safety (@FormulaSafety) November 15, 2020
Cits fans uzskata, ka Hamiltonam ir iespēja tikt arī pie 10 tituliem
If @LewisHamilton doesn’t become reckless, he can grab 10 titles!— rmadridism (@rmadridism) November 16, 2020
Resilience and Discipline is Required!
Šūmahera pirmais paziņojums par karjeras beigām nāca tieši pirms Hamiltona debijas F-1
Schumacher first retired at the end of 2006 having secured his seven titles; the following year Hamilton made his debut. Who'd have thought that F1 said goodbye to the greatest ever, just to say hello to the next. Mad. I love F1 🥂— Kate Hewitt (@xkatehewitt) November 15, 2020
Lai gan Fetels ir liels Šūmahera fans, tieši viņš bija pirmais, kurš devās apsveikt savu ilggadējo sāncensi.
Two @F1 Kings 👑 in one picture 🤯
Thank you for your continuous fight for #EndRacism and #LGBTQRIGHTS ✊🏿🌈@LewisHamilton & Sebastian Vettel https://t.co/mEi5Sm5dUy
— Iga (@iga_kor) November 15, 2020
Vēl kāds lietotājs uzskata, ka Hamiltonam būtu pienācis laiks tikt iesvētītam bruņinieka kārtā
Congratulations @Lewishamiltonjoint on your 7th history-making accolade.I'm perplexed as to why #lewishamilton has not received a #knighthood to date.If he isn't on the honours list next year,I'm starting a petition #f1 #Diversity #inclusion #represenation #F1 #TurkishGrandPrix pic.twitter.com/t8ouZkQI2B— Jacqueline Wabara (@WabaraPR) November 15, 2020
Deviņi no 10 aizvadītās dekādes F-1 čempiona tituliem vienā attēlā...
These two 🥰✊🏾✊🏾🏁🏁 congratulations @LewisHamilton Seb the investigator , what a podium today 🏁 pic.twitter.com/tV4EBr4Cqe— mogolodi@85 (@mogolodimangope) November 15, 2020
