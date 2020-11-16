P 16.11.2020.
"Vai viņš ir cilvēks?" "Twitter" lietotāji apsveic Hamiltonu ar vēl viena Šūmahera rekorda gāšanu

Luiss Hamiltons

FOTO: AFP / Scanpix

Luiss Hamiltons svētdien kļuva par septiņkārtēju F-1 pasaules čempionu, atkārtojot leģendārā Mihaela Šūmahera rekordu. Uz vēsturisko notikumu, protams, reaģēja arī "Twitter" lietotāji.

Čempiona vārdi

 Apsveikums arī no NBA leģendas Ērvina "Maģiskā" Džonsona

Iespaidīgi rekordi

Čempiona cienīgs brauciens ļoti nepateicīgos apstākļos

"Vai viņš ir cilvēks?"

Cits fans uzskata, ka Hamiltonam ir iespēja tikt arī pie 10 tituliem

Šūmahera pirmais paziņojums par karjeras beigām nāca tieši pirms Hamiltona debijas F-1

Lai gan Fetels ir liels Šūmahera fans, tieši viņš bija pirmais, kurš devās apsveikt savu ilggadējo sāncensi.

Two @F1 Kings 👑 in one picture 🤯

Thank you for your continuous fight for #EndRacism and #LGBTQRIGHTS ✊🏿🌈@LewisHamilton & Sebastian Vettel https://t.co/mEi5Sm5dUy

Vēl kāds lietotājs uzskata, ka Hamiltonam būtu pienācis laiks tikt iesvētītam bruņinieka kārtā

Deviņi no 10 aizvadītās dekādes F-1 čempiona tituliem vienā attēlā... 

