FOTO ⟩ Sociālo tīklu lietotāji vienojas skaistā piemiņas akcijā Matīsam Kivleniekam
Lai godinātu pāragri aizsaulē aizgājušo latviešu vārtsargu Matīsu Edmundu Kivlenieku, sociālo tīklu lietotāji izveidojuši piemiņas akciju ar mirkļbirku #SticksOutForKivi (Nūjas ārā par godu Kivi).
Matiss lived with us while he played for the Sioux City Musketeers. Before he left at the end of the season he gave both my kids a goalie stick that he used that year. The stick in this picture is one of those sticks. Hurting today but memories last forever. #SticksOutForKivi pic.twitter.com/icZeuczGRe— Chass Beving (@CBeving1) July 5, 2021
We hope you’ll join us in putting #SticksOutForKivi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1pRQvL5lwC— Columbus Blades Sled Hockey (@BladesSled) July 6, 2021
Paid our respects to Kivi along with the rest of some of the #cbj family. Sign. Flowers. Sticks. He deserved the world. ❤️ #SticksOutForKivi pic.twitter.com/wd02tvu1vI— Blue Jackets Bunker // Kaitlin (@BunkerBlue) July 5, 2021
Emerged from my basement “newsroom” where I’ve been bunkered since this morning and told my 11-year old son about #SticksOutForKivi … and he was way ahead of me.— Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) July 6, 2021
“I already did.”
This has been a difficult day. R.I.P. Matiss. #CBJ pic.twitter.com/nplw8BBLq8
There’s no such thing as a hockey community. We are a family. Rest easy, Kivi. #CBJ pic.twitter.com/aP58ANQz1P
