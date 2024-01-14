VIDEO ⟩ Lietavas Kolumbijā izraisījušas noslīdeņus. 34 mirušie

Noslīdeņos kalnos Kolumbijas rietumos gājuši bojā 34 un ievainoti 35 cilvēki, svētdien vēsta vietējie plašsaziņas līdzekļi, atsaucoties uz amatpersonām.
Nenoskaidrots skaits cilvēku pazuduši bez vēsts.
At least 18 people were killed in Colombia when a landslide caused by heavy rainfall crashed into a line of cars and submerged the vehicles.— AccuWeather (@accuweather) January 13, 2024
Thirty people were injured, and officials fear the death toll could rise. pic.twitter.com/AqiBq3Ipel
Lietavu izraisītie noslīdeņi bloķējuši autoceļu, kā arī aprakuši ēku un vairākus automobiļus.