VIDEO ⟩ Lietavas Kolumbijā izraisījušas noslīdeņus. 34 mirušie

Noslīdeņos kalnos Kolumbijas rietumos gājuši bojā 34 un ievainoti 35 cilvēki, svētdien vēsta vietējie plašsaziņas līdzekļi, atsaucoties uz amatpersonām.

Nenoskaidrots skaits cilvēku pazuduši bez vēsts.

Lietavu izraisītie noslīdeņi bloķējuši autoceļu, kā arī aprakuši ēku un vairākus automobiļus.

