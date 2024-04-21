Sv, 21.04.2024.
VIDEO ⟩ Izraēlā vairāki tūkstoši cilvēku protestē pret Netanjahu valdību

LETA
Foto: AP/Scanpix

Izraēlā sestdienas vakarā tūkstošiem cilvēku protestēja pret premjerministra Benjamina Netanjahu valdību.

Protestētāji pieprasīja sarīkot parlamenta ārkārtas vēlēšanas, kā arī vainoja valdību par nepietiekamiem centieniem panākt palestīniešu teroristiskā grupējuma "Hamās" pirms pusgada sagrābto ķīlnieku atbrīvošanu.

Vislielākais mītiņš notika Telavivā.

Tūkstošiem cilvēku protestēja arī Jeruzalemē un Haifā, bet vairāki simti - Beerševā.

