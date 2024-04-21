VIDEO ⟩ Izraēlā vairāki tūkstoši cilvēku protestē pret Netanjahu valdību

Izraēlā sestdienas vakarā tūkstošiem cilvēku protestēja pret premjerministra Benjamina Netanjahu valdību.
Protestētāji pieprasīja sarīkot parlamenta ārkārtas vēlēšanas, kā arī vainoja valdību par nepietiekamiem centieniem panākt palestīniešu teroristiskā grupējuma "Hamās" pirms pusgada sagrābto ķīlnieku atbrīvošanu.
Massive protests are taking place in Israel to demand the resignation of Netanyahu.— Khalissee (@Kahlissee) April 21, 2024
There are placards calling him a 'Crime' Minister, and another one with 'Palestinian lives matter'.
Mainstream media won't show you this. pic.twitter.com/95oP8RUrnW
Vislielākais mītiņš notika Telavivā.
#NOW Demonstrator waves red smoke as the protest in front of the Columbia East Gate continues.— Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) April 21, 2024
NYPD have backed off to across the street, where a few people holding Israel flags yelled toward the protedt and offered the police some bottled water. pic.twitter.com/K51smlp1pq
Tūkstošiem cilvēku protestēja arī Jeruzalemē un Haifā, bet vairāki simti - Beerševā.