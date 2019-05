"Trail Blazers" un "Nuggets" aizvadījušas ilgāko NBA "play-off" maču kopš 1953.gada

👀 @Dame_Lillard (28 PTS, 8 AST, 6 REB) and @BeMore27 (34 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST) duel as the @trailblazers take Game 3 in quadruple overtime! #RipCity #NBAPlayoffs



Game 4: Sunday (5/5), 7pm/et, TNT pic.twitter.com/kbNdUVIMAG