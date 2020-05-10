Sv 10.05.2020.

"Twitter" lietotāji reaģē uz notikumiem bagāto "UFC 249" cīņu šovu

Francis Ngannu un Žaržinju Rozenstraks

FOTO: Reuters/ScanPix

UFC uz sporta skatuves atgriezās ar vērienu. "UFC 249" cīņu šovā netrūka spožu pārsteigumu un spilgtu momentu. Savas domas par notikumiem bagāto cīņu šovu pauda arī sociālo tīklu lietotāji.

Geiči sniegums ir patiesi apbrīnojams

"Miočičs un Kormjē ir gatavi beigt karjeras, lai nebūtu jācīnās ar Ngannu"

"Kā es stāstīšu savie mazbērniem par Fergusona ziedu laikiem"

Visi UFC fani, kuri vēlējās nākotnē redzēt Nurmagomedova un Fergusona cīņu

Ngannu, kurš pirms neilga laika savu cīņu uzvarēja vien 19 sekundēs, fano par vakara galveno cīņu

"Kā cilvēks var būt kājās pēc šādiem sitieniem?" 

Ngannu slavēja arī Dzelzs Maiks

"Aptuveni šādi izskatījās Gieči un Fergusona cīņa" 

Covid-19 pret 2020. gadu...

"Kad tu netīšām izdari slepkavību"

Nurmagomedova domas pēc Geiči un Fergusona cīņas

Lasītākais šobrīd

Uz augšu