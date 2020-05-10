"Twitter" lietotāji reaģē uz notikumiem bagāto "UFC 249" cīņu šovu

UFC uz sporta skatuves atgriezās ar vērienu. "UFC 249" cīņu šovā netrūka spožu pārsteigumu un spilgtu momentu. Savas domas par notikumiem bagāto cīņu šovu pauda arī sociālo tīklu lietotāji.
Geiči sniegums ir patiesi apbrīnojams
The absence of damage on Gaethje’s face is amazing. He fought for over 23 minutes with one of the most damaging fighters in the sport and walked away almost unscathed. Gaethje put on an all time great performance. #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/OGu92Aykxf— John Martian MMA (@UFO_UFC) May 10, 2020
"Miočičs un Kormjē ir gatavi beigt karjeras, lai nebūtu jācīnās ar Ngannu"
Stipe and DC agreeing to both retire after their fight so neither has to face Ngannou #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/ojAFtSC0oE— Kodie (@Kodielt) May 10, 2020
"Kā es stāstīšu savie mazbērniem par Fergusona ziedu laikiem"
telling my grandchildren about Tony ‘El Cucuy’ Ferguson 2012-2020. #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/O4SMguT1hS— La Croix (@ArdediP1) May 10, 2020
Visi UFC fani, kuri vēlējās nākotnē redzēt Nurmagomedova un Fergusona cīņu
All the fans that were hoping to see Ferguson vs Khabib after #UFC249: pic.twitter.com/X4nS89byxn— Nasrullah Khan (@Peaceforiok) May 10, 2020
Ngannu, kurš pirms neilga laika savu cīņu uzvarēja vien 19 sekundēs, fano par vakara galveno cīņu
OMG😲! What a main event?! Hell of a performance for Justin and Tony.— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 10, 2020
Congratulations to @Justin_Gaethje for the Amazing win 👏.
"Kā cilvēks var būt kājās pēc šādiem sitieniem?"
how can human still up after all these punches?! Respect 👏🏼❤️#UFC249 pic.twitter.com/YN5xzqOFDZ— zeudd l’enfoiré 🤟🏼🇲🇦 (@ziadelhayek_01) May 10, 2020
Ngannu slavēja arī Dzelzs Maiks
Resounding ... vicious .... future champ. #FrancesNyngonu 20 second knockout 2nite #UFC249— Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) May 10, 2020
"Aptuveni šādi izskatījās Gieči un Fergusona cīņa"
A recap of the Tony Ferguson-Justin Gaethje fight #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/uLEMEWW3eM— Peter Griffin Burner (@PeterGriffinAcc) May 10, 2020
Covid-19 pret 2020. gadu...
#ufc #ufc249 if 2020 was a fight pic.twitter.com/T9BtXzdGL6— MGKieren❌❌ Lace~up (@JpKieren) May 10, 2020
"Kad tu netīšām izdari slepkavību"
When you accidentally commit murder #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/Gsnb8VheHG— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) May 10, 2020
Nurmagomedova domas pēc Geiči un Fergusona cīņas
Khabib when he hears Justin Gaethje might be his next opponent #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/2iOUBC4DTr— Gomesinho (@Batow31) May 10, 2020