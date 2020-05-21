Atrastas WWE cīkstoņa, kurš gāja bojā dēla klātbūtnē, mirstīgās atliekas

Aizvadītajā nedēļas nogalē jūrā pazuda WWE zvaigzne Šads Gaspārs. Losandželosas varas iestādes nākušas klajā ar paziņojumu, ka pludmalē atrastas bijušā sportista mirstīgās atliekas, vēsta "New York Times".
39 gadus vecais cīkstonis gāja bojā pēc tam, kad viņš tika ierauts ievelkošajā straumē. Varas iestādes turpināja meklēšanu, bet trešdienas vakarā (pēc Latvijas laika) Losandželosas policija vēstīja par bijušā sportista mirstīgo atlieku atrašanu pludmalē.
Tāpat varas iestādes apstiprināja, ka cīkstonis uzupurējies, lai glābtu savu dēlu, jo Gaspāram un viņa atvasei pakaļ devās viens glābējs, kurš centās palīdzēt abām personām.
Gaspāra pēdējie vārdi ir bijuši: "Nogādājiet drošībā manu dēlu. Izglābiet manu dēlu."
Par bijušā kolēģa traģisko bojāeju sēro arī daudzi WWE sabiedrībā slaveni cīkstoņi.
Dave Bautista:” #ShadGaspard was a dream chaser”pic.twitter.com/NR0gktarwp— The Combat Republic (@combatrepublic) May 21, 2020
I join fans around the world as we remember Shad Gaspard as a beloved performer and a caring father. In absolutely tragic circumstances, please keep his loved ones in your thoughts. https://t.co/JibfmJJMcC— Triple H (@TripleH) May 20, 2020
My Love, Thoughts, Prayers and Support Go out to The Family of Shad Gaspard. Nothing will ever Fix the loss of a loved one. As a Universe We owe it to ourselves and to others to Be a Positive Light in this world as long as we can Because Nothing is Ever Guaranteed. #RIPSHAD ❤️🙏🏿— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) May 20, 2020
My prayers and hope for Shad Gaspard’s wife, son and family during this unthinkable time. Man, this is a tough one. A really tough one.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 20, 2020
"Don’t worry about being a big star, just focus on knowing your craft so you can be the best you can be, everything else will just fall into place" - Shad Gaspard pic.twitter.com/pui1Candmm— Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) May 20, 2020
It’s been a heavy morning with news of the untimely passing of Shad Gaspard. A heartbreaking reminder that tomorrow is not guaranteed to any of us. Love to all here and now.— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 20, 2020
View this post on Instagram
We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad. . . Shad is a fighter, a warrior and a magical soul. We are hoping and praying for his safe return. As a family we thank you all for your concern and well wishes. Please continue to keep sending your positivity and prayers to our beloved Shad. . . The Entire Gaspard & Chittick Family