Atrastas WWE cīkstoņa, kurš gāja bojā dēla klātbūtnē, mirstīgās atliekas

Aizvadītajā nedēļas nogalē jūrā pazuda WWE zvaigzne Šads Gaspārs. Losandželosas varas iestādes nākušas klajā ar paziņojumu, ka pludmalē atrastas bijušā sportista mirstīgās atliekas, vēsta "New York Times".

39 gadus vecais cīkstonis gāja bojā pēc tam, kad viņš tika ierauts ievelkošajā straumē. Varas iestādes turpināja meklēšanu, bet trešdienas vakarā (pēc Latvijas laika) Losandželosas policija vēstīja par bijušā sportista mirstīgo atlieku atrašanu pludmalē.

Tāpat varas iestādes apstiprināja, ka cīkstonis uzupurējies, lai glābtu savu dēlu, jo Gaspāram un viņa atvasei pakaļ devās viens glābējs, kurš centās palīdzēt abām personām.

Gaspāra pēdējie vārdi ir bijuši: "Nogādājiet drošībā manu dēlu. Izglābiet manu dēlu."

Par bijušā kolēģa traģisko bojāeju sēro arī daudzi WWE sabiedrībā slaveni cīkstoņi.

