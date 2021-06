NBA sezonas vērtīgākais spēlētājs nākamgad varētu parakstīt iespaidīgāko līgumu līgas vēsturē

The Nikola Jokic super max extension in 2022 is projected to be the largest contract in NBA history.



*2023-24: $42.6M

2024-25: $44.9M

2025-26: $48.2M

2026-27: $51.5M

2027-28: $54.8M



Total of $241M



*Based on a salary cap of $121.5M