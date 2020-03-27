Pk 27.03.2020.

"Twitter" lietotāji reaģē uz UFC superzvaigznes Džona Džounsa kārtējo likuma pārkāpumu

Džons Džounss

FOTO: AFP / Scanpix

UFC superzvaigzne Džons Džounss ceturtdien tika arestēts par braukšanu alkohola reibumā un neatļautu šaujamieroču lietošanu, kā arī citiem pārkāpumiem. Cīkstonis asu kritiku izpelnījās arī sociālo tīklu lietotāju vidū.

Albakerkes iedzīvotāji, ieraugot Džounsu pie stūres

Danielam Kormjē bija taisnība jau pirms vairākiem gadiem... 

Džons Džounss, skatoties futbola spēli alkohola reibumā

Kad Džounsa fani kārtējo reizi tiek pievilti 

"Ja tu šeit atgriezīsies vēlreiz, nebūs labi," Albakerkas tiesnesis Džounsa 2016. gada tiesas sēdē

Kā šo situāciju vēro Kormjē

Uz Džounsa pārkāpumu reaģēja arī virkne UFC zvaigžņu

"Iespējams, viens no visu laiku stulbākajiem atlētiem" 

