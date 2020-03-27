"Twitter" lietotāji reaģē uz UFC superzvaigznes Džona Džounsa kārtējo likuma pārkāpumu

UFC superzvaigzne Džons Džounss ceturtdien tika arestēts par braukšanu alkohola reibumā un neatļautu šaujamieroču lietošanu, kā arī citiem pārkāpumiem. Cīkstonis asu kritiku izpelnījās arī sociālo tīklu lietotāju vidū.
Albakerkes iedzīvotāji, ieraugot Džounsu pie stūres
The citizens of Albuquerque when they see Jon Jones driving pic.twitter.com/5Q3AcTLZq2— Ashley the Isolation Nerd (@The_MMA_Nerd) March 26, 2020
Danielam Kormjē bija taisnība jau pirms vairākiem gadiem...
DC tried to warn yall about Jon Jones years ago. Most of yous just chose not to listen pic.twitter.com/np2ufHkNOk— Mamba_8_Forever_24_💜💛 (@_LakeShow_SZN_) March 26, 2020
Džons Džounss, skatoties futbola spēli alkohola reibumā
Jon Jones drunk at his kids soccer game be like pic.twitter.com/yd9J1jWKo3— Boyer ✪ (@69Boyer69) March 27, 2020
Kad Džounsa fani kārtējo reizi tiek pievilti
Jon Jones fans being let down for the 3578th time after he gets arrested. pic.twitter.com/mCyelyMoUD— Jacob Kramer (@_JKKramer_) March 26, 2020
"Ja tu šeit atgriezīsies vēlreiz, nebūs labi," Albakerkas tiesnesis Džounsa 2016. gada tiesas sēdē
This moment came to mind today. March 2016, the last thing the judge told Jon Jones when he left court that day in Albuquerque, after taking a plea deal on multiple charges. pic.twitter.com/dDxvEWGuuk— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 26, 2020
Kā šo situāciju vēro Kormjē
Daniel Cormier when he sees Jon Jones trending pic.twitter.com/mF4Go6dxnZ— Caps Lock News (@CapsLock_News) March 26, 2020
Uz Džounsa pārkāpumu reaģēja arī virkne UFC zvaigžņu
See, there’s no need to panic. The world’s still perfectly normal. https://t.co/YuWyN0MukI— Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) March 26, 2020
This is so unbelieveable it's almost laughable! #sameoljon #somechamp #sad https://t.co/Ws0gHFOGIz— Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) March 26, 2020
Come on Jon, you have to find more clever way to hide from me than a jail ;).— Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) March 26, 2020
I hate to say I told you. I need to give this man some medicine. Do you think I could fix him? 🐒🍄👨🏻🚀 #ufc #jonejones #bonesjones #mma #bjj #muaythai #kickboxing #wrestling #traumahealing #psilocybinmushrooms #ptsd #cte #tbi #unlimitedsciences #thankyouplantmedicine #decrimca pic.twitter.com/qn0OzAm5jM— Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) March 27, 2020
For the life of me I can’t figure out why he doesn’t hire a buddy and pay him $50k a year to be his driver https://t.co/VcTyztKiVG— Ben Askren (@Benaskren) March 26, 2020
"Iespējams, viens no visu laiku stulbākajiem atlētiem"
Probably one of the most stupid athlete ever !!!! 🤦🏻♂️ https://t.co/wlPzDVxOqO— patrick cote (@patrick_cote) March 26, 2020