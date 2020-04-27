Skaistākie šķirtā Valdmaņu pāra kopīgie foto

Last night at Seminyak and super happy to go elsewhere ❤️😍🙏 We are done with Seminyak and here are the reasons why: *for us it is not the “real” Bali. It’s super crowded and a lot of party places and noise. If you like it- that’s your place to explore. * no beautiful nature. Bali is so beautiful- city is not where you want to stay if you love nature as we do. *Seminyak is far away from all the nicest attractions- Ubud, a lot of temples and jungles. Overall- we are pleased with our stay here, as the beach bars was really nice places to enjoy sunset in the evening, but would not stay again for sure. #bali #seminyak #indonesia #baliindonesia #mybali #balitrip #couple #balicouple

