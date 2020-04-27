Skaistākie šķirtā Valdmaņu pāra kopīgie foto

Viens no pašmāju iedvesmojošākajiem pāriem, fitnesa entuziasti un ceļotāji Juta un Gints Valdmaņi brīvdienās paziņoja par laulības šķiršanu. Tiesa, abu sociālajos tīklos joprojām atrodamas elpu aizraujošas fotogrāfijas no laika, kad abi vēl bija kopā un devās skaistos ceļojumos. Piedāvājam aplūkot Valdmaņu skaistākās kopbildes!
Īsumā par mūsu dzīvi laulībā? Tas ir- dažkārt darīt otra labā to, kas pašam īsti pat nepatīk. Gints dievina šausmenes. Es neciešu šausmu filmas, nu neciešu un viss. Skatos caur pirkstiem un ar nosvīdušām plaukstām, strauji pukstošu sirdi un ar vēlmi, kaut ātrak tas viss beigtos. Un vīram ir tieši tāpat, bet viņam atkal nepatīk trakie amerikāņu kalniņi. Nepatīk, jo izkrata katru šūnu un neesot nekādu foršu sajūtu. Man atkal ļoti patīk😍 Attiecībās nedrīksti būt egoists, un ne tikai tādā ziņā, ka nevari otram uzspiest to, ko viņš nevēlas, bet arī nevari liegt to prieku kaut ko izbaudīt kopā, kas otram patīk, jo daudzas lietas ir foršāk pieredzēt kopā. Tāpēc jāprot ziedoties otra priekam (ja vien tas neapdraud dzīvību un veselību). Tā nu mēs jau gadiem cīnamies viens ar otru 😁 es eju uz tām sasodītajām šausmu filmām, un viņš piebiedrojas maniem trakajiem amerikāņu kalniņiem ❤️❤️❤️ #bali #ubud #privatevilla #indonesia #seminyak #gianyar #kuta #uluwatu #riceterace
Last night at Seminyak and super happy to go elsewhere ❤️😍🙏 We are done with Seminyak and here are the reasons why: *for us it is not the “real” Bali. It’s super crowded and a lot of party places and noise. If you like it- that’s your place to explore. * no beautiful nature. Bali is so beautiful- city is not where you want to stay if you love nature as we do. *Seminyak is far away from all the nicest attractions- Ubud, a lot of temples and jungles. Overall- we are pleased with our stay here, as the beach bars was really nice places to enjoy sunset in the evening, but would not stay again for sure. #bali #seminyak #indonesia #baliindonesia #mybali #balitrip #couple #balicouple
Happy New Years Eve, my Loves ❤️❤️❤️ This year have been just CRAZY for us- sooo much places visited together ❤️ I’m so grateful for my life 🙏 for all the positive things in my life, for being together with a man I truly love 🥰 can’t wait for the next ones to come, cos our life together just gets better. Trough thick and thin. #7years #ny #newyearoldme #thailand #pattaya #bangkok
This pic is made by @andrewpoplavskycom almost a year ago, right before my 34. birthday. So, in few weeks I will be 35. My shape is pretty much the same as it was last year and I feel really comfortable. I think that is really important and not a lot of people can reach that. I have found the right approach for my body type. I don’t have to go crazy with the diet and training. I love myself, I love my body and I treat it that way. I don’t feel like garbage can, so I don’t put junk in it. I am smaller than I use to be years ago, but I feel much better. I look and I feel more healthier. As I told before, my goal is to look like this for my 40. birthday. Easy as pie!!! :) P.S. Yep, and thats my wife! :) 👫 #tattoo #ink #couple #marriage #abs #fitness #health #ripped #shredded