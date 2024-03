VIDEO ⟩ Plašs uzbrukums Krievijai: 35 droni uzbrukuši astoņos reģionos. Slavjanskā deg naftas pārstrādes rūpnīca

🇺🇦🇷🇺 BREAKING: UKRAINE STRIKES ANOTHER RUSSIAN OIL REFINERY



The attack on the Slavyansk-on-Kuban oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai was carried out by drones and is the 6th Russian oil refinery that's been hit by Ukraine in the last week. #Ukraine #Russia #ukrainattack pic.twitter.com/ytqPUAsswf